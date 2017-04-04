Metro blast was 'barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack'

At least 11 dead after 'barbaric terrorist attack' on St Petersburg metro
At least 11 people have been killed and 45 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro which has been branded a 'barbaric terrorist attack'.
- President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
- The UN Security Council has called it a 'barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack'
- The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
- It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
- The suspect, from Central Asia, had links with radical Islamists and is believed to have carried out a sucide attack
- Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
- The same suspect is believed to have planted it
- The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down