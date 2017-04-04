St Petersburg bomber was 'Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen'

St Petersburg metro suspect believed to have 'radical Islamist' links
The main suspect in the St Petersburg metro explosion which killed at least 11 people is believed to have had 'radical Islamist' links.
- The main suspect, from Central Asia, is thought to have been a suicide bomber who had links with radical Islamists
- Security services have identified him as a Kyrgyzstan-born Russian citizen
- President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
- The UN Security Council has called it a 'barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack'
- The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
- It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
- Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
- The same suspect is believed to have planted it
- The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down