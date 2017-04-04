Advertisement

  1. National

At least 11 dead after St Petersburg metro blast

At least 11 people have been killed and 45 injured following an explosion on the St Petersburg metro.

  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
  • The suspect, from Central Asia, had links with radical Islamists and is believed to have carried out a sucide attack
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
  • The same suspect is believed to have planted it
  • The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down
Trump offers condolences to St. Petersburg metro victims

The scene earlier at Tekhnologichesky Institut subway station in St Petersburg Credit: AP

Donald Trump has offered his condolences to the victims of the St Petersburg metro explosion.

According to the White House the US President called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday to offer "the full support of the United States government in responding to the attack and bringing those responsible to justice."

