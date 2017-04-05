Lloyds Bank to close further 100 branches

Lloyds Bank is facing fresh anger over the closure of a further 100 branches, resulting in more than 200 job losses.

Unite said the "continuous stream" of branch closures by the UK's retail banks appeared to show no signs of ending.

The union said the announcement will affect 54 Lloyds branches, 22 Halifax branches and 24 Bank of Scotland branches.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: "The loss of a further 100 local banks will be painful for high streets across the country to absorb.

"Unite is angered that another 200 staff have today been told that their job will be cut due to their branch shutting.

"Lloyds Banking Group's rationale for branch closures is the claimed customer preference towards the use of technology across banking."