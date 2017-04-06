Advertisement

Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'

The chemical attack in Syria has now killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack happened on Tuesday in the north Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun
  • At least 86 people have died and dozens more are injured
  • One father lost his wife, brother and twin babies
  • Syria's foreign minister has said his country will never use chemical weapons
  • Early post-mortems 'point to the nerve agent Sarin being used'
  • Theresa May and Donald Trump are among world leaders blaming President Assad for the "barbaric" attack
  • Russia is continuing to back Assad and claims the attack was caused by a Syrian air strike which hit a stockpile of chemical arms
  • The US ambassador to the UN has called for Russia to step in saying: "How many children have to die before Russia cares?"
Post-mortems on Idlib victims 'point to Sarin exposure'

A toddler being treated after the attack

The post-mortems of the victims of the Idlib attack in Syria points to a "possible exposure to Sarin", the Turkish Health Ministry has said.

Sarin is a nerve agent which has no decipherable smell or taste and causes excruciating pain.

At least 86 people were killed in the suspected chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

