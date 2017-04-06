Chemical weapons watchdog contacts Syria on 'gas attack'

The international chemical weapons watchdog has contacted Syrian authorities after President Assad's regime was accused of launching a gas attack on his own citizens.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed it was investigating reports of a nerve gas attack in Idlib province on Tuesday which left 86 dead including 30 children.

All member states of an international treaty banning the use of chemical weapons have also been asked for "any information they may have" on the Idlib attack, the OPCW said in a statement.