Syria denies chemical weapons use amid global outrage

Syria's foreign minister has said his country never used and will not use chemical weapons in Syria.

The suspected chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed at least 86 people, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Theresa May and Donald Trump have joined the chorus of those blaming President Bashar Assad's Syrian government for the attack, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, insisted the assault was caused by a Syrian air strike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.

Kremlin: US conclusions on Syria attack 'not objective'

The Kremlin said the attack was a 'monstrous crime'. Credit: AP

American conclusions on Tuesday's alleged chemical attack in Syria are not based on "objective data", a Kremlin spokesman has said.

US President Donald Trump criticised Russia's support for the regime as he condemned President Bashar al-Assad's government over the attack, which left at least 86 people dead.

But Moscow said disagreements with the US over Syria are unlikely to change the nature of relations between the two countries in a major way.

The Kremlin said the attack was a "monstrous crime" and that the use of chemical weapons is "absolutely unacceptable".

Moscow has previously backed the Syrian government claim that the exposure was caused by a rebel arsenal of chemical weapons that was hit by an air strike.

