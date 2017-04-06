Kremlin: US conclusions on Syria attack 'not objective'

Syria denies chemical weapons use amid global outrage

Syria's foreign minister has said his country never used and will not use chemical weapons in Syria.

The suspected chemical attack in the northern Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun killed at least 86 people, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Theresa May and Donald Trump have joined the chorus of those blaming President Bashar Assad's Syrian government for the attack, but Moscow, a key ally of Assad, insisted the assault was caused by a Syrian air strike that hit a rebel stockpile of chemical arms.