Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'

The chemical attack in Syria has now killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack happened on Tuesday in the north Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun
  • At least 86 people have died and dozens more are injured
  • One father lost his wife, brother and twin babies
  • Syria's foreign minister has said his country will never use chemical weapons
  • Early post-mortems 'point to the nerve agent Sarin being used'
  • Theresa May and Donald Trump are among world leaders blaming President Assad for the "barbaric" attack
  • Russia is continuing to back Assad and claims the attack was caused by a Syrian air strike which hit a stockpile of chemical arms
  • The US ambassador to the UN has called for Russia to step in saying: "How many children have to die before Russia cares?"
Putin says Syrian chemical attack claims are 'unfounded'

Vladimir Putin said accusations of a Syrian chemical attack were 'groundless' Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that reports that Syrian forces carried out a chemical weapons attack are "unfounded" following international outrage at the attack in Idlib.

He said it was "unacceptable to make unfounded accusations against anyone until a thorough and unbiased international investigation" in a phone call with Israel's prime minister.

Turkey has said that initial post-mortem results suggest the nerve agent Sarin was used by Syrian forces in a strike that killed at least 86 people including dozens of children.

However Russia, a key ally to the Syrian leader, says that there is no proof of an attack by government forces and has said the West should not rush to apportion blame.

