Putin says Syrian chemical attack claims are 'unfounded'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that reports that Syrian forces carried out a chemical weapons attack are "unfounded" following international outrage at the attack in Idlib.

He said it was "unacceptable to make unfounded accusations against anyone until a thorough and unbiased international investigation" in a phone call with Israel's prime minister.

Turkey has said that initial post-mortem results suggest the nerve agent Sarin was used by Syrian forces in a strike that killed at least 86 people including dozens of children.

However Russia, a key ally to the Syrian leader, says that there is no proof of an attack by government forces and has said the West should not rush to apportion blame.