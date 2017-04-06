Putin's support for Syria's Assad 'not unconditional'

Vladimir Putin has indicated his support for Syrian leader Bashar Assad is "not unconditional" after an alleged nerve gas attack in Idlib that left at least 86 dead including 30 children.

The Russian president is a key ally to Syria's government forces and earlier today personally refuted reports the regime used banned chemical agents in the attack as "unfounded".

He suggested hours later that Assad cannot count on his backing in any circumstance - but gave no indication he was about to change his stance.

"Unconditional support is not possible in this current world," Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He also added that "it is not correct to say that Moscow can convince Mr. Assad to do whatever is wanted in Moscow. This is totally wrong."