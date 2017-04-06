Advertisement

Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'

The chemical attack in Syria has now killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack happened on Tuesday in the north Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun
  • At least 86 people have died and dozens more are injured
  • One father lost his wife, brother and twin babies
  • Syria's foreign minister has said his country will never use chemical weapons
  • Early post-mortems 'point to the nerve agent Sarin being used'
  • Theresa May and Donald Trump are among world leaders blaming President Assad for the "barbaric" attack
  • Russia is continuing to back Assad and claims the attack was caused by a Syrian air strike which hit a stockpile of chemical arms
  • The US ambassador to the UN has called for Russia to step in saying: "How many children have to die before Russia cares?"
Putin's support for Syria's Assad 'not unconditional'

Vladimir Putin and Bashar Assad at a meeting in 2015. Credit: AP

Vladimir Putin has indicated his support for Syrian leader Bashar Assad is "not unconditional" after an alleged nerve gas attack in Idlib that left at least 86 dead including 30 children.

The Russian president is a key ally to Syria's government forces and earlier today personally refuted reports the regime used banned chemical agents in the attack as "unfounded".

He suggested hours later that Assad cannot count on his backing in any circumstance - but gave no indication he was about to change his stance.

"Unconditional support is not possible in this current world," Mr Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He also added that "it is not correct to say that Moscow can convince Mr. Assad to do whatever is wanted in Moscow. This is totally wrong."

