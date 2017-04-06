Advertisement

St Petersburg metro suspect believed to have 'radical Islamist' links

The main suspect in the St Petersburg metro explosion which killed at least 14 people is believed to have had 'radical Islamist' links.

  • The main suspect, from Central Asia, is thought to have been a suicide bomber who had links with radical Islamists
  • Security services have identified him as a Kyrgyzstan-born Russian citizen
  • President Putin says all causes are being considered, including terrorism
  • The UN Security Council has called it a 'barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack'
  • The blast took place between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations
  • It is believed the explosive device was hidden inside a backpack and carried on the train by a 23-year-old man
  • Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee said they found and deactivated a bomb - rigged with shrapnel - at another station
  • The same suspect is believed to have planted it
  • The metro system in St Petersburg was evacuated and shut down
Russia holds eight suspects over St Petersburg bombing

A memorial to the victims of the bombing. Credit: AP

Eight suspects including a woman were arrested on Thursday in connection with the terrorist bombing on St Petersburg's metro, Russian officials have announced.

Earlier in the day police held three suspected accomplices to the attacker, who was named as Kyrgyzstan-born Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, 22. They also deactivated an explosive device in the apartment where they suspects lived.

The latest arrests come after six people were held on suspicion of recruiting the so-called Islamic State and the Al-Nusra Front following Monday's bombing, which killed 14 people.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack.

