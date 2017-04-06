Advertisement

  1. National

Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'

The chemical attack in Syria has now killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack happened on Tuesday in the north Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun
  • At least 86 people have died and dozens more are injured
  • One father lost his wife, brother and twin babies
  • Syria's foreign minister has said his country will never use chemical weapons
  • Early post-mortems 'point to the nerve agent Sarin being used'
  • Theresa May and Donald Trump are among world leaders blaming President Assad for the "barbaric" attack
  • Russia is continuing to back Assad and claims the attack was caused by a Syrian air strike which hit a stockpile of chemical arms
  • The US ambassador to the UN has called for Russia to step in saying: "How many children have to die before Russia cares?"
View all 8 updates ›

Syria 'has never and will never use chemical weapons'

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem. Credit: AP

Syria's army has never and will never use chemical weapons, the country's foreign minister has said.

Walid Muallem rejected claims that President Bashar al-Assad's regime had carried out a chemical attack that killed at least 86 people in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

"Our army has never used chemical weapons and will not use chemical weapons, not only against our civilians but also against terrorists who are attacking our civilians," he said.

Mr Muallem said the Syrian army had attacked a depot belonging to the Al-Nusra Front, a terror group, and that it had contained chemical weapons.

He added that the Syrian government has previously warned the UN Security Council and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that weapons were being brought into the country from Iraq and Turkey.

  1. Read more
  2. 8 updates
Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'

More on this story