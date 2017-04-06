Trump strategist Bannon claims NSC stint was a success

US President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon has claimed he succeeded in his brief stint on the National Security Council as he issued a statement on his removal from the role.

The change came after national security adviser HR McMaster told some national security experts he felt he was in a "battle to the death" with Mr Bannon and others on the White House staff.

But Mr Bannon said in a statement he had redirected the role of the NSC back to coordinating foreign policy rather than running it - a change he blamed on Obama national security adviser, Susan Rice.

"Susan Rice operationalized the NSC during the last administration so I was put on NSC to ensure it was 'de-operationalized.' General McMaster has NSC back to its proper function," he said.