Trump welcomes China's Xi for start of Florida summit

US President Donald Trump has welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of their high-pressure summit talks.

The leaders of the world's two biggest economies were seen shaking hands at the president's Mar-a-Lago retreat in Palm Beach, Florida.

The pair will dine together with their wives, Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, to begin an overnight summit that will include a working lunch on Friday.

Mr Trump last week tweeted that the summit would be "a very difficult one", with North Korea's missile tests, Taiwan and trade issues on the agenda.