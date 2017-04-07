Advertisement

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

20 Labour MPs call for Syrian no-fly zone

An ambulance rushes to the scene of the chemical attack in Syria Credit: PA

Labour MPs have called for a Syrian no-fly zone enforced by the British navy, with strikes against planes dropping illegal weapons.

A statement released by the MPs says "for too long, the international community has stood back and done nothing", and that immediate action must now be taken.

"In the short term, an internationally-led no-fly zone should be set up in Idlib province as soon as possible to prevent further civilian deaths," the statement says.

"In addition, whilst DFID’s support for refugees in Lebanon and Jordan is welcome, we, and other European countries, must take our fair share of Syrian refugees too, something this Government has so far failed to do."

The full list of the 20 MPs who have signed it:

  • Rachel Reeves MP, LCID Co-President
  • Alison McGovern MP, LCID VP
  • Gareth Thomas MP, LCID VP
  • Lord Jack McConnell, LCID VP
  • Stephen Doughty MP, LCID VP
  • Chris Leslie MP
  • David Lammy MP
  • John Woodcock MP
  • Liz Kendall MP
  • Luciana Berger MP
  • Maria Eagle MP
  • Mike Gapes MP
  • Neil Coyle MP
  • Ruth Smeeth MP
  • Stella Creasy MP
  • Tracy Brabin MP
  • Virendra Sharma MP
  • Wes Streeting MP
Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

