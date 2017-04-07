America acts on Syrian war after six long years

US 'prepared to take more action' in Syria but hopes it won't be necessary

The US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said the country is prepared to take further action in Syria if necessary, but hopes it will not be.

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.