US 'prepared to take more action' in Syria but hopes it won't be necessary

The US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said the country is prepared to take further action in Syria if necessary, but hopes it will not be.

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

America acts on Syrian war after six long years

SyriaVincent_NATVT Play video
  • Video report by ITV News Correspondent Geraint Vincent

For six years, war has raged on in Syria, and America refused to act time and time again - despite President Obama setting out a "red line" of using chemical weapons in 2012.

One of the concerns was that the US would once again be dragged into another war like that in Iraq, which cost thousands of lives.

While the US says its stance has not changed, President Trump's actions suggest that the new administration is not willing to sit by and let things go as they have done before.

