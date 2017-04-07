Advertisement

  1. National

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

View all 26 updates ›

British UN envoy backs US strikes on 'war criminal' Assad

Matthew Rycroft said Assad 'humiliates Russia' by intensifying its attacks. Credit: ITV News

The British envoy to the UN has said the UK supports the US airstrikes against the forces of "war criminal" Bashar Assad.

Matthew Rycroft hailed the military action which he said had put the Syrian President "on notice" as he spoke at the UN security council today.

He also criticised key Syrian ally Russia for vetoing on seven previous UN resolutions against the Assad regime.

Without Moscow's determination to shield the regime, Assad would have already faced sanctions and justice, he said.

  1. Read more
  2. 26 updates
Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

More on this story