CCTV captures moments before Stockholm lorry crash

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre
A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people and injuring many more.
Here is what we know so far:
- At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
- Children are said to be among the victims
- Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack"
- One person has been arrested
- Earlier police released an image of a man they want to trace, but it is not clear if this is the person that has been detained
- Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime
- The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
- The lorry driver reportedly tried to stop the crash