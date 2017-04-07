Advertisement

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack"
  • One person has been arrested
  • Earlier police released an image of a man they want to trace, but it is not clear if this is the person that has been detained
  • Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
  • The lorry driver reportedly tried to stop the crash
CCTV captures moments before Stockholm lorry crash

The seconds before a lorry crashes into a department store in Stockholm have been captured on CCTV, showing people fleeing along Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, and into a shop.

Four people died after the lorry crashed into upmarket department store Ahlens, and 15 others were wounded, nine seriously.

