Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behavior" .

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

Craters and scorch marks mar Syrian airfield after US strike

Drone footage has revealed the extent of the damage to a Syrian airbase targeted in a US missile strike.

Scorch marks can be seen on the ground Credit: Rossia 24

Taken by Russian TV channels Rossia 24 and Planeta RTR, the images show scorch marks on the earth where the cruise missiles hit.

Craters in the ground and on aircraft hangars can also be seen, as flames burn through piles of rubble and debris.

Fire can been amidst the rubble Credit: Planeta RTR

It comes after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad criticised the "aggression" from the US, which reportedly killed six people and destroyed nine planes.

US President Donald Trump ordered the action following an alleged chemical weapons attack by the government on civilians.

Six people were killed and nine planes destroyed in the attack Credit: Rossia 24
Craters can be seen where the missiles landed Credit: Rossia 24
