David Miliband: This is a war without end, without law

David Miliband has said that the war in Syria is not only without end, but without law, and urged "all those engaged in Syria" to ensure there is a peace plan that can "bring some hope to the Syrian people".

Speaking to ITV News, he stressed that it was "vital" to find the right combination of pressure and effective diplomacy to end the war as soon as possible.

He also added that Russia should be made to ensure that Syria does not have chemical weapons, saying: "The question to Russia is 'when are you going to ensure that you abide by your own commitments?'"

Talking about the atrocious attack which took many lives, he also added that any death is tragic and that killing citizens by "conventional" means is just as bad as using chemical weapons.

"It's absolutely essential that we don't get into a position where deaths by chemical weapons are somehow unacceptable but deaths by conventional weapons becomes acceptable," he said.