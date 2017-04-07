Advertisement

  1. National

Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack".
  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace.
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups.
  • Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime.
View all 21 updates ›

Footage shows aftermath of Stockholm lorry crash

sweden Play video

Footage filmed in the moments after a lorry crashed into a department store in Sweden shows smoke rising from the scene.

At least three people have died and many others were injured when a beer truck drove along a pedestrianised street and crashed into upmarket department store Ahlens.

  1. Read more
  2. 21 updates
Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

More on this story