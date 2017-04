The UK government has said the US missile strike on a Syrian air base is an "appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime".

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "Overnight, the US has taken military action against the Syrian regime, targeting the airfield in Shayrut which was used to launch the chemical weapons attack earlier this week.

"The UK Government fully supports the US action, which we believe was an appropriate response to the barbaric chemical weapons attack launched by the Syrian regime, and is intended to deter further attacks."

Israel and Australia also issued statements of support for the US action.