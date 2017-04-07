Advertisement

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

Haley: 'World waits for Russia to act responsibly'

Nikki Haley speaks to the UN Security Council. Credit: APTN

Nikki Haley, US envoy to the UN, has said that the country's decision to launch strikes against Syrian air bases was "fully justified".

She said that the move was to deter the country from using chemical weapons against its people again, saying: "Bashar al-Assad must never use chemical weapons again. Ever."

Haley also condemned Iran and Russia for their part in Syria, since Russia was "supposed to have removed all the chemical weapons in Syria".

"Every time Assad has crossed the line of human decency, Russia has stood beside him," she said. "The world is waiting for the Russian government to act responsibly in Syria."

