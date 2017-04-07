Advertisement

Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack".

  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace.

  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups.

'Hijacked beer lorry used in Stockholm crash'

The scene of the crash. Credit: PA

The lorry which crashed into a Stockholm department store was a hijacked beer lorry, it has been reported.

Swedish media said that beer maker Spendrups said one of its trucks had been carjacked earlier on Friday.

The lorry crashed into upscale department store Ahlens, killing at least three and injuring eight.

