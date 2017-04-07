Advertisement

Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack".
  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace.
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups.
