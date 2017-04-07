Advertisement

Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack".
  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace.
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups.
Lorry crash: Traffic on bridge leaving Sweden limited

The Øresund Bridge links Copenhagen and Malmö. Credit: PA

Traffic crossing the Øresund Bridge between Sweden and Denmark has been limited following the lorry crash which has left at least three people dead.

The restriction was made on police request following the crash in Stockholm which left many others injured.

Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

