Advertisement

  1. National

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another are 15 injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack"
  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
  • Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime
View all 23 updates ›

One arrested following Stockholm lorry crash

Armed police in Stockholm. Credit: PA

Swedish police have confirmed that one person has been arrested after a lorry crash which left four people dead.

Police in Stockholm said: "One person has been arrested who may be connected with the incident."

As well as the deaths, 15 people were injured, nine seriously, police added.

Swedish media reported that a man was arrested in north Stockholm and confessed to carrying out the lorry crash.

Swedish police did not comment on the reports.

  1. Read more
  2. 23 updates
Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

More on this story