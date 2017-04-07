Advertisement

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

US Syrian strike condemned by some, welcomed by others

SyriaVIncent_ENVT Play video

Opinion is divided over whether or not Donald Trump was right to attack a Syrian airbase suspected of launching chemical weapon attacks.

One of Assad's generals said that the move had "only helped terrorists", and Russia has condemned the move, saying Americans had been fooled into the attack.

Locals say they are grateful to the Americans, but that targeting just one airfield is not enough.

The fear now is that the Assad regime will only provoke him further into using more chemical weapons.

