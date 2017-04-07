Advertisement

Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack".
  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace.
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups.
Police interview two following Stockholm lorry crash

The scene in Drottninggatan, a shopping street in Stockholm, following the crash. Credit: PA

Swedish police say they are interviewing two people in connection with the Stockholm lorry crash which left three people dead and many more injured.

However, police declined to say if the pair were suspects or not.

"I can confirm that we have taken in two people for questioning, but that does not necessary means that they are suspects," police spokesperson Lars Bystrom said.

"We want to talk to everybody who knows anything about this and sometimes it's better to talk at the police station than place of event."

The lorry crashed into Ahlens department store in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, shortly before 3pm local time (2pm BST).

