Police interview two following Stockholm lorry crash

Swedish police say they are interviewing two people in connection with the Stockholm lorry crash which left three people dead and many more injured.

However, police declined to say if the pair were suspects or not.

"I can confirm that we have taken in two people for questioning, but that does not necessary means that they are suspects," police spokesperson Lars Bystrom said.

"We want to talk to everybody who knows anything about this and sometimes it's better to talk at the police station than place of event."

The lorry crashed into Ahlens department store in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, shortly before 3pm local time (2pm BST).