Deaths as truck driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A truck has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack".

  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace.

  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups.

Police treating truck crash as 'possible terror attack'

Police are treating a truck crash in Stockholm as a possible terror attack, Swedish public service television SVT has said.

The truck hit a department store Credit: AftonbladetTV

Swedish security police said that at least two people had been killed, amid reports shots were fired after the truck ploughed into pedestrians in the city centre before hitting a department store.

The truck hit people in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district in the centre of the Swedish capital, before crashing into the Ahlens mall.

Emergency services are on the scene Credit: SVT
