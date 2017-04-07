Advertisement

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

Russia calls US action in Syria 'an act of aggression'

Russia's deputy UN envoy speaks to the UN Security Council Credit: APTN

The Russian Federation deputy envoy to the UN said that America's actions in Syria are a "flagrant violation of international law and an act of aggression".

At UN security council meeting on Friday, he said that Russia "strongly condemns the illegitimate action" by the US in Syria, referring to strikes launched by the US against Syrian air bases.

He also warned that the consequences of such an action could be "extremely serious", and accused the US of undermining recent progress in UN-led Syrian peace talks.

