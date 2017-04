Russia will call for an urgent UN Security Council meeting in reaction to the US airstrike attack on Syria, the nation's RIA news agency has reported.

RIA cited Viktor Ozerov, the head of the defence committee in Russia's upper house of parliament.

Mr Ozerov also reportedly warned the action could undermine efforts to fight terrorism in the country.

"This (the attack) could be viewed as an act of aggression of the U.S. against a UN nation," he was quoted as saying.