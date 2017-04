Russian President Vladimir Putin sees US airstrikes on a Syrian airbase as "aggression against a sovereign nation", the Kremlin has warned.

The strikes were ordered by US President Donald Trump in retaliation for an alleged chemical weapons attack on a hospital in Syria, which has been blamed on the country's government.

In a statement reported by news agencies in the country, the Kremlin said the attack "violated international law" and had been carried out on an "invented pretext".

It has done "significant damage" to the relationship between the US and Russia, the statement added - and said Putin believes they would be a "serious obstacle" to the creation of an international coalition to fight terrorism.

Putin sees the strikes as an attempt to distract the world from the "many" civilian deaths in Iraq, it said - and insisted that the Syrian army did not have any chemical weapons.