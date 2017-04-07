Advertisement

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behavior" .

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

Russian Defence Ministry releases drone footage of strike

The Russian Defence Ministry has released drone footage of the aftermath of the airstrike at the air base.

Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry, said the takeoff runways and turn-off strips have no damage after the air-strike.

"Mainly the damage was caused to the area around the base and at a distance 50-100 metres from the takeoff runways," he said.

We consider actions of the American side as a major violation of the Memorandum signed in 2015 on safety and prevention of incidents in Syria's air-space. Russian Defence Ministry suspends cooperation with Pentagon in the framework of the Memorandum.

– Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defence Ministry
