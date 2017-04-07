Swedish Prime Minister: Country 'united in grief and anger'

The whole of Sweden is "united in grief and anger" following the lorry attack which left four people dead and 15 injured, the country's Prime Minister has said.

"These kinds of actions will never succeed," said Stefan Lofevn.

"We know that our enemies are these atrocious murderers and not each other.

"Our message will always be clear: you will not defeat us, you will not govern our lives, you will never ever win."

Mr Lofven added that the country is "determined to never let the values we cherish be undermined by hatred" and called the crash an "act of terror".