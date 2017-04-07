Advertisement

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack"
  • One person has been arrested
  • Earlier police released an image of a man they want to trace, but it is not clear if this is the person that has been detained
  • Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
  • The lorry driver reportedly tried to stop the crash
Swedish Prime Minister: Country 'united in grief and anger'

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. Credit: EBU

The whole of Sweden is "united in grief and anger" following the lorry attack which left four people dead and 15 injured, the country's Prime Minister has said.

"These kinds of actions will never succeed," said Stefan Lofevn.

"We know that our enemies are these atrocious murderers and not each other.

"Our message will always be clear: you will not defeat us, you will not govern our lives, you will never ever win."

Mr Lofven added that the country is "determined to never let the values we cherish be undermined by hatred" and called the crash an "act of terror".

