At least five people were killed and seven wounded in the US missile strike on a Syrian airfield, the governor of Homs province has reportedly said.

Talal Barazi said the attack had caused civilian casualties in a village near the base in Sharyat.

Mr Barazi, who was quoted by Lebanese TV channel al-Mayadeen, added he did not expect a significant rise in the casualty figures.

The US said it targeted the airfield as it believes it was from there that Syrian planes took off before Tuesday's alleged chemical attack.