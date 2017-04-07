Three confirmed dead in Stockholm lorry crash

Police in Stockholm say one person has died in hospital after a lorry drove along a pedestrianised street and then crashed into a department school.

The announcement brings the official death toll to three and police added that 15 people had been injured in what the country's prime minister said appeared to be a "terror attack".

The lorry crashed into Ahlens department store in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, shortly before 3pm local time (2pm BST).