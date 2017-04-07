Three confirmed dead in Stockholm lorry crash

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre
A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.
Here is what we know so far:
- At least four people are dead and another are 15 injured, nine seriously
- Children are said to be among the victims
- Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack"
- One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace
- The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
- Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime