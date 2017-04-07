Advertisement

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least three people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another are 15 injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a "terror attack"
  • One person was reported to have been arrested, but police said this was not the case and have released an image of a man they want to trace
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
  • Police have interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they are not currently suspected of any crime
Three confirmed dead in Stockholm lorry crash

The scene of the crash in Drottninggatan. Credit: PA

Police in Stockholm say one person has died in hospital after a lorry drove along a pedestrianised street and then crashed into a department school.

The announcement brings the official death toll to three and police added that 15 people had been injured in what the country's prime minister said appeared to be a "terror attack".

The lorry crashed into Ahlens department store in Drottninggatan, a street in a busy shopping district, shortly before 3pm local time (2pm BST).

