Syrian President Bashar al-Assad should be removed immediately and a transitional government established, Turkey's Foreign Minister has said.

Voicing support for a US airstrike on an airfield in Syria thought to be linked to an alleged chemical weapons attack, Mevlut Cavusoglu said "steps" should be taken if the controversial leader refuses to go.

"It is necessary to oust this regime as soon as possible from the leadership of Syria," he said.

"If he doesn't want to go, if there is no transition government, and if he continues committing humanitarian crimes, the necessary steps to oust him should be taken."

He confirmed that the coalition carrying out strikes in Syria had been informed of the US action ahead of time, and said he had spoken on the phone to his counterparts in France and Germany.

He also said contacts had been initiated with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.