Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

US 'uncertain' if chemical weapons were at targeted base

Photo of the USS Ross (DDG 71) firing a tomahawk land attack missile Credit: PA

The US has said that it cannot say for certain whether or not chemical weapons were at the Syrian airbase targeted in the strike ordered by the government.

Senior US officials have also said they are looking into whether Russia was involved in the chemical attack.

Trump orders US airstrikes on Syrian airfield

