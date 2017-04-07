Advertisement

Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'

The chemical attack in Syria has now killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.

Here is what we know so far:

  • The attack happened on Tuesday in the north Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun
  • At least 86 people have died and dozens more are injured
  • One father lost his wife, brother and twin babies
  • Syria's foreign minister has said his country will never use chemical weapons
  • Early post-mortems 'point to the nerve agent Sarin being used'
  • Theresa May and Donald Trump are among world leaders blaming President Assad for the "barbaric" attack
  • Russia is continuing to back Assad and claims the attack was caused by a Syrian air strike which hit a stockpile of chemical arms
  • The US ambassador to the UN has called for Russia to step in saying: "How many children have to die before Russia cares?"
Vote on UN Security Council's Syria resolution called off

The aftermath of the Syria attack has divided the UN Security Council. Credit: AP

The latest planned vote on a revised UN Security Council resolution demanding an investigation of the suspected chemical attack in Syria has been called off.

Stephen Hickey, the political counsellor at the UK Mission to the UN, said this evening's vote was cancelled with discussions among members "ongoing".

Britain, France and the United States had put forward the draft resolution for a vote though Russia was expected to veto it having condemned the proposed text as "categorically unacceptable".

The draft resolution supported an investigation by the Organisation of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) that would force the Syrian government to give information on its military actions on the day of the assault.

