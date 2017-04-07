Vote on UN Security Council's Syria resolution called off

Syria attack: Post-mortems 'point to Sarin being used'
The chemical attack in Syria has now killed at least 86 people, including 30 children.
Here is what we know so far:
- The attack happened on Tuesday in the north Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun
- At least 86 people have died and dozens more are injured
- One father lost his wife, brother and twin babies
- Syria's foreign minister has said his country will never use chemical weapons
- Early post-mortems 'point to the nerve agent Sarin being used'
- Theresa May and Donald Trump are among world leaders blaming President Assad for the "barbaric" attack
- Russia is continuing to back Assad and claims the attack was caused by a Syrian air strike which hit a stockpile of chemical arms
- The US ambassador to the UN has called for Russia to step in saying: "How many children have to die before Russia cares?"