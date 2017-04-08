Advertisement

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people, in a suspected terror attack.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's prime minister said evidence suggests the crash was an 'act of terror'
  • Two men have been held, the first of which has been given a 'prolonged arrest'
  • Police also interviewed two others, but said they were not yet suspected of any crime
  • Swedish beer maker Spendrups say its lorry was hijacked when a driver stopped to make a delivery
Terror suspect given 'prolonged arrest' after lorry attack

The lorry used in the suspected terror attack has been towed away from the central shopping street in Stockholm. Credit: AP

The first man arrested in connection with Stockholm's lorry attack is being held "on suspicion of terrorist crimes through murder", the office of the Swedish prosecutor has said.

It is the strongest degree of suspicion in Sweden's legal system, which can apply several different levels to hold a person.

Police confirmed he was now under "prolonged arrest".

Two men have been detained by police in relation to the incident which Sweden's prime minister has called a terrorist attack.

