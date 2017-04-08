Advertisement

Live updates: Latest on Stockholm lorry attack investigation

A suspect device was found in the driver's seat of the lorry used in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden, police have said.

However detectives refused to say whether it was a bomb.

Swedish police have also confirmed that the suspect arrested on Friday is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb and later arrested on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder".

Four people were killed after the beer lorry crashed into a department store in the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of floral tributes laid at Stockholm scene

Hundreds of floral tributes have been laid. Credit: PA

Hundreds of floral tributes have been laid in Stockholm just 24 hours after a lorry attack killed four people in the Swedish capital.

The Scandinavian country's prime minister Stefan Löfven was among those to lay flowers in memory of the victims.

In the wake of the attack he urged Swedes to "get through this", and strolled through the streets to chat with people.

Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was among those paying respects. Credit: PA
