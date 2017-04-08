Hundreds of floral tributes laid at Stockholm scene

Live updates: Latest on Stockholm lorry attack investigation

A suspect device was found in the driver's seat of the lorry used in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden, police have said.

However detectives refused to say whether it was a bomb.

Swedish police have also confirmed that the suspect arrested on Friday is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb and later arrested on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder".

Four people were killed after the beer lorry crashed into a department store in the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.