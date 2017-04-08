Lorry used in deadly Stockholm attack towed away

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre
A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people, in a suspected terror attack.
Here is what we know so far:
- At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
- Children are said to be among the victims
- Sweden's prime minister said evidence suggests the crash was an 'act of terror'
- Two men have been held, the first of which has been given a 'prolonged arrest'
- Police also interviewed two others, but said they were not yet suspected of any crime
- Swedish beer maker Spendrups say its lorry was hijacked when a driver stopped to make a delivery