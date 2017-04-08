Advertisement

  1. National

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people, in a suspected terror attack.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's prime minister said evidence suggests the crash was an 'act of terror'
  • Two men have been held, the first of which has been given a 'prolonged arrest'
  • Police also interviewed two others, but said they were not yet suspected of any crime
  • Swedish beer maker Spendrups say its lorry was hijacked when a driver stopped to make a delivery
View all 30 updates ›

Lorry used in deadly Stockholm attack towed away

Lorrypulledaway Play video

The lorry used in the suspected terror attack in Stockholm has been towed away from the central shopping street.

Swedish police said cordons around the crime scene would remain in place until the on-site investigation has been completed.

  1. Read more
  2. 30 updates
Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

More on this story