US 'prepared to take more action' in Syria but hopes it won't be necessary

The US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, has said the country is prepared to take further action in Syria if necessary, but hopes it will not be.

Donald Trump said he ordered the cruise missile strike on an Assad regime airfield in retaliation for Tuesday's alleged chemical weapons attack.

Mr Trump called on "all civilised nations in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria".

Syrian President Bashar Assad's office has denounced the US strike calling it "reckless, irresponsible behaviour".

Syrian officials have also said the strike has killed at least seven people, including children.

Miliband has no regrets on blocking Syria strikes in 2013

Ed Miliband led the crossbench rebellion against supporting US-led airstrikes on the Assad regime in 2013. Credit: PA

Ed Miliband has said the brutality of the Syrian civil war made him question his efforts to successfully block airstrikes against the Assad regime in 2013.

However the former Labour leader said he still concluded it was the "right thing to do".

Mr Miliband led a rebellion in 2013 against then-prime minister David Cameron's plans in response to chemical weapons attacks against civilians.

He was questioned over his stance on not intervening during an appearance on Channel 4 comedy show The Last Leg, hours after US President Donald Trump launched air strikes in Syria.

"The horrible scenes, ghastly scenes (of the conflict) obviously make me think about that," he said.

"I have thought a lot about it and whether it was the right thing to do but I think in the end, in my heart of hearts I do feel it was."

Mr Miliband said there was a lack of plan for the consequences of the strikes in 2013 and he feared Britain "being drawn into the Syrian civil war".

"The biggest lesson of the Iraq war was you don't send our forces into combat unless you know there is a clear plan," he said.

