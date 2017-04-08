Advertisement

Deaths as lorry driven into Stockholm shopping centre

A lorry has been driven into a central Stockholm department store, killing at least four people and injuring many more.

Here is what we know so far:

  • At least four people are dead and another 15 are injured, nine seriously
  • Children are said to be among the victims
  • Sweden's Prime Minister said evidence suggests the crash was a terror attack
  • Two men have been arrested
  • Police earlier said they had interviewed two people in connection with the attack, but said they were not currently suspected of any crime
  • The lorry involved in the crash is thought to have been hijacked from Swedish beer maker Spendrups
  • The lorry driver reportedly tried to stop the crash
Second man reportedly arrested in relation to lorry attack

Police officers stand guard on the street after the attack in central Stockholm. Credit: PA

A second man has been arrested in relation to the deadly lorry attack on a Swedish department store, Sweden's national public broadcaster SVT has reported.

Police are said to believe he is connected to the other man who was arrested earlier.

SVT, citing police sources, said the man was arrested in the northern suburb Hjulsta.

The lorry crashed into shopping centre in Stockholm, killing at least four people, in what the Swedish prime minister has called a terror attack.

