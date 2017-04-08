Advertisement

Live updates: Latest of Stockholm lorry attack investigation

A suspect device was found in the driver's seat of the lorry used in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden, police have said.

However detectives refused to say whether it was a bomb.

Swedish police have also confirmed that the suspect arrested on Friday is a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

The man was detained in a northern Stockholm suburb and later arrested on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder".

Four people were killed after the beer lorry crashed into a department store in the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.

'Suspect device' found in Stockholm attack lorry

The lorry crashed into Ahlens department store on Friday afternoon Credit: PA

A "suspect device" was found in the driver's seat of the lorry used in the Stockholm attack, police have said.

At a press conference, detectives also revealed the 39-year-old suspect from Uzbekistan was known to security services but that the intelligence was "marginal".

The man is not thought to have spoken to detectives since he was arrested yesterday.

ITV News reporter Sally Lockwood said Swedish police are drawing "clear similarities" with the Westminster attack on 22 March.

