US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he is "disappointed" in but not surprised by Russia's criticism of the US airstrikes on a Syrian airfield as an "act of aggression".

Mr Tillerson, who is scheduled to visit Moscow next week, was questioned on Russia's comments during a White House media briefing.

"I'm disappointed in (the Russian) response," he said. "Because it indicates their continued support for the Assad regime and, in particular, their continued support for a regime that carries out these type of horrendous attacks on their own people.

"So I find it very disappointing, but, sadly, I have to tell you, not all that surprising."

Russia's foreign ministry has said it expects Mr Tillerson to explain Washington's stance on the airstrikes during his visit, according to the Interfax news agency.