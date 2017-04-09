Anger swells in Venezuela after president's rival is barred
Angry protests have swelled in Venezuela after the main opposition leader to president Nicolas Maduro was banned from running for office.
Authorities fired tear gas and rubber bullets as thousands took to the streets a day after Mr Maduro's government barred opposition leader Henrique Capriles from pursuing election for 15 years.
The ban capped a dramatic 10-day crackdown that has sparked week-long demonstrations amid a wide-ranging political crisis.
The protests were triggered after the supreme court moved to strip the opposition-controlled legislature of several powers - an internationally condemned move since reversed.
The crisis has seen pro-government groups target several opposition leaders and another hide in a foreign embassy to avoid arrest.