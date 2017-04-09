Swedes to rally as nation prepares to mourn attack victims

Live updates: Latest on Stockholm lorry attack investigation

A suspect device was found in the driver's seat of the lorry used in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden, police have said, though they refused to say whether it was a bomb.

A 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan has been arrested on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder" after the attack in Stockholm.

A minute's silence will be held across Sweden at midday on Monday to commemorate the dead.

Four people were killed after the beer lorry crashed into a department store in the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.