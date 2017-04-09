Advertisement

Live updates: Latest on Stockholm lorry attack investigation

A suspect device was found in the driver's seat of the lorry used in Friday's lorry attack in Sweden, police have said, though they refused to say whether it was a bomb.

A 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan has been arrested on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder" after the attack in Stockholm.

A minute's silence will be held across Sweden at midday on Monday to commemorate the dead.

Four people were killed after the beer lorry crashed into a department store in the Swedish capital on Friday afternoon.

Swedes to rally as nation prepares to mourn attack victims

Hundreds of flowers have been left on a fence close to the scene of the department store attack. Credit: AP

Swedish citizens are expected to deliver a show of solidarity against terror as the nation prepares to formally mourn the victims of the lorry attack in Stockholm.

Hundreds of people laid flowers close to the scene of Friday's attack, including Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, while a street demonstration is anticipated on Sunday.

Mr Lofven confirmed a minute's silence will be held across Sweden at midday on Monday to commemorate the dead.

A 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan has been arrested on suspicion of "terrorist crimes through murder" after the attack which claimed four lives.

