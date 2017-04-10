Fashion chain Jaeger enters administration

Fashion chain Jaeger has gone into administration - jeopardising 700 high street jobs.

The British menswear and womenswear retailer has been in business since 1884 with more than 100 branches, including 46 stores, across the UK.

Its collapse into administration was announced on Monday by consultancy firm Alix Partners.

Jaeger had been on the market for around £30 million but failed to sell.

Insiders believe most of its stores will close down, but the Jaeger brand is likely to survive as part of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill stable, which also includes Jane Norman, Peacocks and Austin Reed.