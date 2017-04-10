Stockholm attack: Sweden remembers terror victims

Sweden remembered the four victims of the Stockholm lorry attack by holding moments of silence on Monday.

Thousands of people in the capital fell silent to honour the dead, including 41-year-old British victim Chris Bevington.

At one memorial ceremony, the country's prime minister said Sweden had joined the UK and Belgium in suffering horrendous acts of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the alleged attacker is due to appear in court on Tuesday, as ITV News Correspondent Sally Lockwood reports.